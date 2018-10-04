Advisor Ganai attends State Skill Ministers Conclave, interacts with India Skills participants from J&K

Coffee Table Book ‘Reimagining Skilled J&K’ 21 Inspirational Stories of Young Skilled Youth released
Coffee Table Book ‘Reimagining Skilled J&K’ 21 Inspirational Stories of Young Skilled Youth released
Rising Kashmir NewsNEW DELHI, OCTOBER 03:
The Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Wednesday attended State Skill Ministers Conference in New Delhi, which was held on the sidelines of India Skills Competition, 2018. He also interacted with the 6 participants from J&K who are competing at the Competition being held at Aerocity grounds, New Delhi.
During his interaction with the participants and the JKSDM team, the Advisor was informed about the different preparatory stages of the competition and the facilities that are being provided to the participants for the competition. The participants are also being accompanied by the officials from J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM).
The Advisor said that the performance of the participants at the skill competition has set a new trend and benchmark for others to follow in the State wherein the youth are now attracted towards skill development and explore different opportunities to enhance and exhibit their skills.
After interacting with the participants, Advisor Khurshid Ganai attended the State Skill Ministers Conference which was chaired by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Anant Kumar Hegde, State Skill Ministers from Manipur, UP, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh,Secretary Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Dr. K.P. Krishnan, Senior Advisor, MSDE Sunita Sanghi, Joint Secretary, MSDE Rajesh Agrawal, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation Manish Kumar, Secretaries and State Skill Mission Directors from other states and other senior officials of the State and Central government.
In his address, Ganai said, “JKSDM is doing a great job in imparting skills but Central Ministry needs to support us to strengthen it and make it better”.
“Engagement opportunities for the youth need to be explored, for example, in the construction of Zojilla Tunnel, the labour requirement can be fulfilled by proving the requisite skill training to the youth of J&K. Convergence of the different skill departments is need of the hour and essential in creating skilful opportunities for the youth,” Advisor Ganai added.
Later on, Advisor Ganai, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Anant Kumar Hegde along with galaxy of Ministers and officials of the central government launched the coffee table book titled “Reimagining Skilled J&K” at the Skills Ministers Conference.
The coffee table book encapsulates the journey of 21 State level winners which are today role models/ change makers/ Skill Heroes of the State. This compilation of stories strives to record the struggles and the moments of doubt which these youngsters faced in their lives, and how they have overcome their insecurities and doubts to achieve success.
The conference included open house discussions wherein skill ministers of various States shared the best practices and other experiences related to skill development.
Six under 21- youth from J&K are participating at the prestigious India Skills National Competition, which is considered as country’s biggest skill competition. The National level competition is being held from 3rd October - 5th October, 2018 at Aerocity Grounds, New Delhi.