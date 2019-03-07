Advisor Ganai asks FCI, Oil Cos to ensure adequate supply

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Wednesday asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Oil Companies to ensure adequate storage and supplies in Kashmir Valley.

The official spokesperson said the Advisor inspected FCI godown Lethpora and inspected stock and supply position of food grains there. Ganai also inspected bottling plant of HPCL and enquired about the stock position there.

HPCL Area Manager informed the Advisor that its Pampore facility has stock of 80,000 LPG gas cylinders and 150 fuel tankers are on way from Jammu to Srinagar.

The Advisor stressed on the officials to maintain adequate supplies at the godowns to meet the demand during exigency arising out of the road blockade.

He also asked the IOC and BP to stock adequate quantity of LGP so that consumers don’t face any inconvenience

Meanwhile, Ganai gave strict instructions to FCI officials to maintain adequate stock in the valley so that people don't face any inconvenience.

He said that Traffic and National Highway authorities have already been directed to facilitate smooth movement of supply trucks.

The Advisor was accompanied by Director, FCS&CA, Muhammad Qasim Wani, Deputy Director Peerzada Zahoor and other officials.