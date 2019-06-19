Advisor Ganai asks DCs to fix target for registering workers under PMSYM scheme

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today asked Deputy Commissioners to fix targets for line officers for registration of workers under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PMSYM) scheme.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Deputy Commissioners via video conferencing.

Advisor also took stock of the implementation of this newly rolled out centrally sponsored scheme in the state. In the meeting it was given that the scheme is meant for the unorganised workers in the age group of 18-40 years.

The scheme envisages to provide them the monthly pension of Rs 3000 after the attainment of 60 years of age. Under this scheme, a small monthly contribution has to be made by the beneficiary and a matching share would also be made by the government.

During the meeting it was highlighted that around one million potential beneficiaries could be enrolled in the state under this scheme. He stressed upon the officials to create enough awareness using all the media including the vernacular press of the state.

Advisor advised all the participating officials to use the services of Panchayati Raj Institutions for reaching to the masses. He also instructed them to use the opportunity of ‘Back to the Village’ program to create awareness among the general public. He also asked for publishing material depicting FAQ’s and detailed guidelines about the scheme and its distribution among all the stakeholders.

The Assistant Directors of Employment Exchanges and Assistant Labour Officers have been designated as Nodal Officers for their respectivedistricts. They were asked to hold special camps at institutions and locations for mass registration of the workers through Community Service Centres.

The meeting was told that persons working as Drivers, cleaners, hawkers, coolies, agricultural and horticulture workers, MGNREGA workers besides those in government sector working as Asha and Anganwadi workers, SPOs and NYCs can also avail the benefits under this scheme.

Administrative Secretaries of various departments, officers of Labour and Employment department including the state coordinator designated for the scheme attended the meeting.