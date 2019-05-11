Advisor Ganai appeals wholesale dealers, retailers to adhere Govt fixed prices of essentials

May 11, 2019 | Agencies

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, on Saturday issued a fervent appeal to both wholesale and retailer associations to advise their members to observe self-restraint and collectively decide not to charge more than the prices fixed by the Government.

Ganai, who is Advisor in-charge Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, made this appeal in light of possible disruptions on the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to forecast of intermittent rains over the next few days and the holy month of Ramzan.

He said the Government would take all proactive steps to ensure that people do not face any hardships in the availability of essential commodities during Ramadhan.