Advisor Farooq orders ban on transfer of teachers for 2 months

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan Saturday ordered ban on transfer of teachers (including masters and lecturers) in the entire state for at least two months.

The decision was taken in this regard during a review meeting of the School Education department chaired by Advisor Farooq Khan, here at Civil Secretariat.

Commissioner Secretary Education Sarita Chauhan, Chairperson JKBOSE Veena Pandita, Director School Education Kashmir M Y Malik and other concerned senior officers were present in the meeting.

Advisor Khan also ordered the officials present in the meeting that any application for transfer or posting of teaching faculty should be routed through proper channel.

“No application for transfer should be accepted at all, except for rare cases which need special consideration after thorough scrutiny,” the Advisor said.

While chairing a meeting, the Advisor also sought details of the number of teachers, masters and lecturers deployed/attached on non-teaching positions-school wise, indicating the period of deployment and the reasons thereof.

He said the teaching staff that has been attached with the Chief Education Offices (CEO) and Zonal Education Offices (ZEO) for two- three years should be transferred with immediate effect.

Khan said they should not be transferred to soft areas but to places where there is an immediate need.

He also directed the provincial directors to conduct meetings on monthly basis with the concerned CEOs and ZEOs to supervise the functioning of the schools.

The Advisor further asked the officials to identify loopholes if any in the education sector and redress the same for the smooth functioning of the department.

The Advisor was informed about the various initiatives that have been undertaken by the Education Department to minimize the gender gap in terms of school enrolment and to address the drop-out ratio. He also asked the officials to check the assured minimum facilities in the schools. Various centrally sponsored schemes also came up for discussion during the meeting.

He also called for constituting of Human Resource Management Cell in the Education sector where the teaching faculty will register their grievances for the effective management of their issues in a time bound manner.

He also discussed modalities for starting of model schools in the state where the students will be provided with the best facilities.