Advisor Farooq Khan reviews working of line departments at Kupwara

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Thursday reviewed the working of various line-departments including Social Welfare, FCS&CA, YSS, Cooperative, Labour & Employment, here at a meeting of district officers.



The Advisor was on a day-long visit to Kupwara, during which he took stock of development scenario of the district. Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg accompanied the Advisor.



The Advisor asked the officers to avoid pendency and ensure that the files coming to their offices are processed within a minimum period.



The Advisor stressed upon the officers to take Elected Urban Local Bodies and PRIs on board while formulating plans for public welfare.

Reviewing the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, the Advisor enquired about the winter stocking in the border and snowbound areas of the district. He was informed that against 38,000 quintal requirement of rice, 24,000 quintals have been stocked at Machill and Keran.



Regarding Cooperative activities in the district, the Advisor was informed that 107 Cooperative Institutions are functional in the district, which includes 15 Poultry and Dairy societies. He was informed that the Cooperative department did Rs.6 crore business during 2019-20. The Advisor stressed on the need for identifying the land for construction of Labour Sarai in Kupwara.



Meanwhile, Advisor Khan gave away cheques worth Rs.1,06,63,991(One crore six lakh sixty-three thousand nine hundred and ninety-one) among 1274 beneficiaries under different welfare schemes. These include 1267 beneficiaries under Lower Education, one under Higher Education, one death Assistance, 4 chronic assistance, and one injury assistance.



Later, during his visit to Handwara subdivision, Advisor Farooq Khan inspected a Rs 4 crore cost Indoor Sports Stadium. He directed ADC Handwara to ensure fencing around the Stadium for its upkeep and safety.



On the occasion, the Advisor said that the UT Government is committed to boosting the sports activities both in urban as well as rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir.



