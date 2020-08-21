Advisor Baseer Khan reviews dev activities, COVID-19 control measures in Shopian

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Thursday held a public outreach programme here and met scores of public delegations and individuals, who apprised him of their problems and demands.



The deputations projected their demands about the development of their respective areas.



Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin; Director Rural Development Department, Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar; district heads of various departments among other concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.



A delegation of Fruit Growers demanded macadamization, up-gradation and expansion of basic infrastructure in Mega Fruit Mandi and continuation of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). Another delegation of traders from the district demanded remission of loans to compensate the losses suffered by them due to COVID-19 lockdown.



A deputation of BDCs, Panchayat Representatives and Civil Society members, demanded macadamization of roads in the town and completion of pending road projects in the area. They also sought augmentation of water supply and the issues related to education in their area.



A group of ST community members, while projecting various demands, sought the establishment of Women College in Keller, road connectivity and availability of fresh drinking water facility to the people of the area.

Several other deputations and individuals from across the district also met the Advisor and projected demands of their respective areas concerning power, health, education, water, roads.



Advisor Khan assured the deputations and individuals that all their issues would be addressed in a phased manner.



Earlier, the DC briefed the Advisor about the status of ongoing works in the district, including road projects and the future work plan.



Meanwhile, Advisor also reviewed the progress on works being executed under MGNREGA. He directed the concerned officers to take up need-based works under the scheme to create vital assets for the benefit of the people. He directed the officers to synergize their efforts to achieve targeted results under the development schemes being implemented in the area. He also asked them to seek public feedback about the status of works being executed in their respective areas.



The Advisor enjoined upon the officers to ensure strict adherence to COVID protection guidelines and safety protocols at all work sites.



The Advisor, who is overall in charge of COVID-19 control efforts in Kashmir, asked the health officials to maintain a constant watch on COVID cases and ensure that guidelines are strictly adhered to.



During the meeting, the officers gave a detailed overview of preventive measures and steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district.



