Advertisement Policy for Electronic Media

Committee to draft guidelines meets
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 25:
Director Information and Public Relations,Tariq Ahmad Zargar Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Committee mandated to finalize the draft policy guidelines for empanelment and advertisement rate structure for the electronic media including TV and Radio Channels. The draft policy guidelines once ratified by the committee will be submitted to the Government for approval.
The official spokesperson, said that the meeting was attended by Joint Director Information Sajid Naqash Yahya, Deputy Director Information (PR) Jammu, Atul Gupta, Deputy Director Information (AV) Rakesh Dubey, Program Executive Doordarshan, N R Damor, Program Executive Radio Kashmir, Talha Jehangir Rehmani, Assistant Director Programmes, DDK Srinagar ChandroDudhrejiya, representative from IMMC Jammu, Anshuv Mathur, Information Officer (AV) Muzamil Zaman and other officers and officials of the Information Department.
The meeting was informed that the DIPR shall be the nodal agency for the release of official advertisements and sponsored programs to the electronic media.
It was stated in the meeting that the primary objective of empanelment of private cable and satellite TV channels is to obtain the widest possible coverage of the intended content or the message for the target audience in a cost-effective manner.
The meeting discussed threadbare the draft policy guidelines and the rate structure for electronic media wherein the members presented their suggestions and feedback.
It was decided in the meeting that based on the suggestions and recommendations by the members of the committee, the final recommendations will be sent to the administrative department for approval of the Government.