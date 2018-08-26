Adventure Sports Club organises trek for students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Adventure Sports Club organised a short trek to Mamnet meadows for the students of Imamia High School.
The trek started from Dara at 6 am and the students reached the meadows in one and a half hour leisure trek.
The trek was led by athlete Muzamil Hussain and assisted by Danish Kralyari for Adventure Sports Club.
Though the trek was short but in future the Club will organise more such treks for large number of students.
Two foreign travellers also joined the trek with the adventure sports club and expressed their happiness over the short duration trek. The students also thanked club for such adventure trek.