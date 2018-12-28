Advances register 16% growth to 1136.18 cr

Rising Kashmir NewsKULGAM, December 27:
District Development Commissioner Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani today chaired District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting to review the performance of banks and line departments under ACP during the 2nd quarter of the financial year 2018-19.
Member Parliament Rajya Sabha Nazir Ahmad Lawaye - the Co-Chairman of the committee was also present.
District officers of the line departments, LDO RBI, LDM LEAD Bank, DDM NABARD, District Coordinators of various Banks, representatives of NGOs and other concerned also attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed in detail progress and achievements made by the banks in the implementation of various government-sponsored schemes like Kisan Credit Card, NRLM, Housing for all, Handloom, Weavers MUDRA, SHGs, JLGs, Artisan Credit Card, and Stand Up India. Besides the sponsored schemes, loans provided by banks under direct lending mode was also discussed.
Giving details about the performance of banks, the meeting was informed that total deposits of the district have decreased from Rs 1267.75 crore to 1224.17 crores as on 31.03.2018 depicting 3.43 per cent decrease over the previous quarter. It was also given out in the meeting that advances have considerably grown from Rs 973.41 crore to 1136.18 crores showing growth of 16.72% over previous quarter, while CD ratio stands at 88.21% which is above the national benchmark of 60 per cent.
The meeting was also informed that under priority sector banks have disbursed 78% of the total credit in the priority sector.
On the occasion, DDC exhorted upon the banks to organise awareness camps about the various schemes in collaboration with concerned departments to increase the credit flow in various sectors. He stressed upon greater coordination between banks and various line departments.DDC also directed the concerned to cover the beneficiaries under various social security schemes which includes PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY.
Banks were also directed to organise awareness programmes in higher secondary schools so that the interesting candidates may avail education loans for further studies.