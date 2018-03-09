Advance arrangements needed for smooth pilgrimage: Veeri

Reviews functioning of JKSHC, preparedness for Hajj-2018
Jammu, Mar 08:
Minister for Revenue, Haj & Auqaf and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of J&K State Haj Committee (JKSHC) and the preparedness for Haj Pilgrimage-2018.
Members of SHC including MP Nazir Ahmad Laway, MLA Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, MLC Saif-ud-Din Bhat besides Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Shahid Inaytullah attended the meeting.
Executive Officer SHC, Syed Qamar Sajjad gave the overview of preparations for Hajj 2018. It was informed that this year, a total of 32331 applications were received by SHC of which 9764 were selected through draw of lots.
The meeting was further informed that for 2018 Hajj, J&K has been allocated 9773 quota, including 6163 under original quota, 2000 as special quota and 1610 as surplus quota.
With regard to Embarkation Point (EP), Executive Officer said that 8810 pilgrims have opted for Srinagar as their EP while the remaining has opted for Delhi.
The arrangements for transportation of Pilgrims to the Airport were also discussed briefly. The Minister asked SHC to ensure comfortable transport facility for the Pilgrims and adequate number of containers for lifting their baggage.
Regarding the State Haj dues, the meeting was informed that there was no enhancement in the dues and the Pilgrims would be charged as per the last year’s State Haj Dues Rate Structure. The dues include Accidental Insurance Premium, Admin/Maintenance charges, catering charges at Haj House, transportation charges form district headquarters to Haj House Srinagar and to Airport.
The meeting also discussed requirement of funds for completion of pending work of Haj House Srinagar.
The Minister assured the SHC that the matter will be taken up with Planning Department for early release of required funds for completion of various pending works at the Haj House.
The meeting also deliberated upon the issue of worker force at SHC. The Minister asked the EO to provide the benefits to the employees under Career Progression Scheme and also to submit a proposal regarding regularization of casual/consolidated staff working with the SHC.
While reviewing other arrangements for Haj 2018, the Minister asked the SHC to ensure that the arrangements are put in place well in time for the convenience of pilgrims. He also asked to aware the Pilgrims about do’s and don’ts while performing Haj for a smooth pilgrimage.
The Minister also directed the SHC authorities to ensure that Supervisors and Observers deputed for Haj Pilgrimage especially while performing Haj would provide every kind of assistance to the Pilgrims as and when required.
The members of SHC also raised various other issues which were discussed threadbare. On the spot directions were issued for hassle free Haj pilgrimage.
