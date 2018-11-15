Adv General reviews post-Darbar Move functioning

Srinagar, Nov 14:
Advocate General D. C. Raina today visited the summer capital Srinagar and reviewed the post-Darbar Move working in the Srinagar office and interacted with the staff members.
He enquired about the difficulties, if any, faced by staff members and directed for putting place proper heating system for the staff members and Law Officers during the winters.
The Advocate General also took stock of from the Law Officers about the various important court cases.
While appreciating the functioning in Srinagar office, the Advocate General stressed upon the Law Officers and staff to continue their work with added devotion and dedication.