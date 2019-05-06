About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Adotya Puri honred for philanthropic leadership

Aditya Puri was honoured for his corporate and philanthropic leadership by the American Indian Foundation’s (AIF) at their Annual New York Gala. He was recognised for transformative initiatives undertaken by HDFC Bank under his leadership.
The Gala saw a gathering of over 600 guests including New York’s most influential corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, philanthropists and community leaders. Michael Dell, Chairman & CEO, Dell Technologies, was also honored for steering his leadership toward education.
Puri addressed the gathering at the event, stating, “Our mantra of Parivartan is aimed at transformation and progress for the underserved. I’m truly honored and humbled to receive this award.”
Under Mr. Puri’s leadership, HDFC Bank has made a difference in the lives of close to 4 crore Indians. This is done through Parivartan, its umbrella for all social initiatives. A flagship programme is the Teach-The Teacher programme, through which the bank has trained over 14 lakh teachers across 18 states, indirectly benefitting close to 1.6 crore students.
“We believe that businesses cannot prosper if the communities in which they operate fail. This is what has been inspiring our social initiatives, through which we have already made a difference in the lives of about 3.5 crore people, predominantly in rural areas. This has helped bridge the India-Bharat divide,” said Puri in the Bank’s Sustainability Report. (CNS)

Latest News

Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

May 05 | Agencies
Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

May 05 | Agencies
Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

May 05 | Agencies
Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Porter injured in LoC firing

Porter injured in LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

May 05 | Agencies
Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

May 05 | Agencies
JeM militant gives up arms: Police

JeM militant gives up arms: Police

May 05 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
PM condemns BJP leader

PM condemns BJP leader's killing in Anantnag

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

May 05 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Decomposed male body found in Poonch

Decomposed male body found in Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Adotya Puri honred for philanthropic leadership

              

Aditya Puri was honoured for his corporate and philanthropic leadership by the American Indian Foundation’s (AIF) at their Annual New York Gala. He was recognised for transformative initiatives undertaken by HDFC Bank under his leadership.
The Gala saw a gathering of over 600 guests including New York’s most influential corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, philanthropists and community leaders. Michael Dell, Chairman & CEO, Dell Technologies, was also honored for steering his leadership toward education.
Puri addressed the gathering at the event, stating, “Our mantra of Parivartan is aimed at transformation and progress for the underserved. I’m truly honored and humbled to receive this award.”
Under Mr. Puri’s leadership, HDFC Bank has made a difference in the lives of close to 4 crore Indians. This is done through Parivartan, its umbrella for all social initiatives. A flagship programme is the Teach-The Teacher programme, through which the bank has trained over 14 lakh teachers across 18 states, indirectly benefitting close to 1.6 crore students.
“We believe that businesses cannot prosper if the communities in which they operate fail. This is what has been inspiring our social initiatives, through which we have already made a difference in the lives of about 3.5 crore people, predominantly in rural areas. This has helped bridge the India-Bharat divide,” said Puri in the Bank’s Sustainability Report. (CNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;