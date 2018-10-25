Adopted Asif’s killing makes parents childless again

Thousands attend funerals of Hizb militants killed in Nowgam gunfight
Thousands attend funerals of Hizb militants killed in Nowgam gunfight
Shafat MirAnantnag, Oct 24:
Ali Muhammad Shergujri, a milk seller, had got a fresh lease of life after he adopted a new-born baby boy, Asif Ahmed Shergujri, from a local hospital, since he and his wife were a childless couple who were married some three decades ago.
However, fate had something else in store as Asif, 18, one of the two militants killed in an early morning gunfight at Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, would become active with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, immediately after finishing his 10 2 exams some 10 months ago.
The result of this examination was out in which he was declared pass while Asif was an active militant.
“The Shergujri family brought up Asif with the affection which even real parents won’t be able to show toward their child. Such was the upbringing and pampering by his foster parents that he was never asked to help in any domestic chores,” says a relative. “Despite being economically weak, they will provide every luxury to him and all they wanted to see their adopted son was as a well-educated man. Today, with Asif’s death, the family lost all its hopes and the couple is childless again.”
“Asif joined the Hizb after finishing his higher secondary exams and was one of the pious and religious boys from our locality. He was fond of Jamaat-e-Islami group and would never miss any of their seminars in and around this area,” he says.
Asif was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Durpora locality in Khiram area of Anantnag district after three back-to-back funerals in which thousands participated amid intense pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan, pro-militant and anti-India sloganeering.
Two militants appeared at his funeral and provided a gun salute to their fallen associate here in Khiram.
Another slain militant in Nowgam gunfight was the PhD scholar, Sabzar Ahmed Sofi, a native of Naina village in Sangam area of Anantnag district.
Both the slain militants belonged to Hizb.
Three large funeral prayers were held for Sabzar at his native place as youth clashed with the government forces deployed along the highway while the forces fired pellets and tear gas shells to disperse them resulting in injuries to at least four youth.
Sabzar had gone missing from his home in July 2016 after top commander Burhan Wani’s killing and subsequently joined the militant ranks within days.
Around six armed militants also appeared at Sabzar’s funeral, which includes a topmost militant commander, Zeenat-ul-Islam.
The militants gave a gun salute to Sabzar attracting a loud response in the form of pro-militant sloganeering by the mourners.
“Three youths with pellet injuries were brought to our hospital for treatment who had received pellets in eyes and are likely lose their vision,” said a doctor at Sub District Hospital Bijbehara.
“A youth with a bullet injury was brought to our hospital, who was given treatment and his condition is stable,” said a doctor at District Hospital Pulwama.
Meanwhile, a strict shutdown was observed in the twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam to mourn the killing of the three militants and seven civilians after the Kulgam gunfight at Laroo Kulgam last Sunday.
JRL had called Kulgam march today which was foiled by the administration as restrictions were imposed in Kulgam and no one was allowed to enter Kulgam town.
The government forces were deployed in strength at all the main points of Anantnag and Kulgam towns while roads wore a deserted look as no transport plied today.