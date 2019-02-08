Adopt scientific methods to control dog population: Samoon

Committee of Animal Welfare Board constituted
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 07:
In a first step towards declaring J&K animal-friendly State, Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries department Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon on Thursday constituted Executive Committee of Animal Welfare Board.
The committee will be headed by Additional Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department and will be assisted by other members from animal rights NGOs besides clerical staff for making the board fully functional.
The meeting was attended by Secretary H&UDD Department Anil Kumar Gupta, Chief Wildlife Warden Suresh Kumar, JMC Commissioner Pankaj Mangotra, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu Dr Victor Kaul, Director Sheep Husbandry Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Special Secretary Technical Forests Ramesh Kumar, Additional Secretary AH department Director Sheep Husbandry Department and representatives of animal rights NGOs.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Director Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments Kashmir and other officials through video conferencing. Noted Animal rights activist and member J&K Animal Birth Control Monitoring Committee Gauri Maulekhi also attended the meeting through video conferencing from Delhi.
Dr Samoon called for training of veterinarians, paravets and dog handlers as part of Animal Birth Control at Roopnagar facility of Animal Husbandry Department by resource persons of Animal Welfare Board (AWBI) . He requested the Animal rights activist Maulekh to facilitate the programme for the state.
While seeking details regarding the dog menace in Srinagar and Jammu city, Dr Samoon directed for deploying two veterinarians for each city for successful management of dog population without killing or displacing dogs or hurting human interests through animal birth control training programme (canine Programme).
Dr Samoon also said that aim of the animal birth control training programme (canine Programme) will help in maintaining equilibrium of dog population in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.
Expressing concern over the reports of man-animal conflict in the state, Dr Samoon stressed on cultivation of wild fruit trees on patches separating habitations and forests so that wild animals don't enter in habitations for food.
He also called for establishing animal rescue centers for wild animals in distress. He also directed for deployment of veterinary staff for round the clock in veterinary centers for the welfare of animals.
Citing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1990, Dr Samoon called for registration of all dog breeders and pet shop owners with the state Animal Welfare Board. He also directed for levying registration charges on dog breeders and pet shop owners.
He also asked the animal rights activists to organise various programmes for dog owners and general public for educating them about the rights of animals.