Adopt people friendly attitude, take effective measure to streamline traffic: IGP Traffic to cops

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 09:
Inspector General Traffic J&K, Alok Kumar, on Sunday asked the cops to adopt people friendly attitude, take effective measure to streamline traffic in the state.
According to an official, Kumarwas addressing cops at a darbar of s of Traffic City/Rural Jammu at Police Auditorium Gulshan Ground.
SSP Traffic City Jammu, SO to IGP Traffic J&K, Dy. Director Prosecution /Officers of Prosecution wing THQ, ASP Traffic City Jammu, other GO’s of Traffic City/Rural Jammu and over 400 cops and officers of all ranks posted in Traffic Police, including lady officers attended the darbar, the police official said in the statement.
Kumar stressed upon officers and Jawans to adopt people friendly attitude and take effective measures to streamline the flow of traffic in Jammu city as well as in rural areas.
He directed them to remain firm on implementation of law and to impose maximum fine as per law upon the violators so that the same has a deterrent effect.
He also asked officials to carry special drives against overloading, particularly in PSVs.
The participating officers were asked to make optimum use of body worn cameras and other technology to record public behaviour while challaning as this would go a long way in strengthening transparency in Traffic Police.
They were further asked to spread maximum awareness amongst passengers of PSVs regarding fitness of the PSVs and appropriate driving license of the driver, the official added.
The IGP stressed upon the cops to be in proper turnout during duty to create a good impression amongst the public. “For the safety and security of Jawans performing duty during night hours, emphasis was laid on wearing of fluorescent jackets during night.”
During Darbar, the officers/officials came up with their suggestions and shared their views with regard to day-to-day traffic management as well as the challenges/problems/difficulties faced by them in public dealing. The issues with regard to lack of accommodation, basic facilities like traffic booths etc were raised by the policemen during the darbar.
IGP assured of all support from the department. He thanked all the officers /officials for attending the darbar. Further assuring them that all their genuine grievances would be redressed and all the commendable work would be appreciated and rewarded.
The IGP Traffic gave directions to all supervisory officers to conduct similar programmes at different levels regularly.
SSP Traffic City Jammu presented the vote of thanks, the official added.