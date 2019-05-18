Adopt Green building techniques in construction of new colleges: Ganai

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Friday chaired a meeting to finalize the construction of new Government Degree Colleges in the State.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella, Managing Director, JKPCC, M. Raju, Director Colleges, Zahoor Ahmad Chatt, Chief Engineers (PWD) Roads & Buildings of Jammu and Kashmir divisions, Chief Architect J&K, and Principal GCET Srinagar besides other officers and officials of the concerned departments.

During the meeting, Ganai who is Advisor-incharge Higher Education Department emphasized upon adoption of Green Building techniques in construction of these new colleges. He advised the executing agencies to incorporate the provision of rainwater harvesting and use of solar energy in the DPRs.

He issued instructions to the Higher Education Department and the executing agencies not compromise on safety parameters. He further impressed upon the officials that while constructing buildings local heritage should be taken care of. The meeting was informed that colleges would have academic and administrative blocks besides the provision for an auditorium.

The Advisor suggested that the provision for construction of hostels and residential quarters wherever required should be made, keeping in view the topography of the state.

Ganai further issued instructions to the executing agencies to devise each project report only after visiting the site.

The provision of space for carrying out extra-curricular activities should be made based on the contours of space available at each location, he added.