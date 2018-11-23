Adopt course of dialogue for peace: Pak Army Chief to India

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked India to adopt the course of dialogue for peace and progress in the region instead of “resorting to provocative statements and ceasefire violations.”
The suggestion, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa made to India’s civilian and military leadership during a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan administered Kashmir on Wednesday.
Dawn newspaper reported that Gen Bajwa pointed out that there had been lately increase in “ceasefire violations by India and rhetoric of provocative statements by its military leadership.”
“We are a professional and combat hardened army ready to defend our motherland … It would be better if they [India] realise this and place their stock in peace and progress through dialogue,” the report quoted Bajwa as having said.