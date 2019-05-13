Adnan releases Mahadev summit camp short film

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir’s aspiring filmmaker Adnan Amin has released its first Adventure Film documenting his Mahadev Peak summit which he successfully completed on April 14, 2019, along with Ahmed Sameer and Moomin Mushtaq. The short film of 18-minute duration was released on 12 May 2019 and is expected to inspire youth for adventure activities.

Mahadev is Srinagar’s highest peak at 4000 meters altitude and is very popular among adventure enthusiasts.

The trio camped at the peak in harsh snow and weather conditions.

Adnan documented and edited the entire film single-handedly despite physical exertion and being part of the alpine accent himself. It is one of the few professionally documented adventure films by any local trekker. It underlines the challenge of adventure filmmaking and emphasizes the role of adventure filmmaking in Kashmir tourism.

“The team intends to explore and document numerous other peaks of Kashmir's Himalayan range which are remote and untouched. Documenting the geography of these peaks will evidently exalt the state tourism to its new heights,” said Adnan Amin.

Apart from their enthusiasm, the team is in dire need of equipment and other resources to undertake their new projects.