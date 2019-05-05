Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as travel passes: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan Saturday said the admit cards and roll number slips of the candidates appearing for NEET examinations would be treated as travel passes for the days of examination.
The NEET exams are scheduled for May 5 and 6, 2019.
