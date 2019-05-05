About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as travel passes: Div Com

 Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan Saturday said the admit cards and roll number slips of the candidates appearing for NEET examinations would be treated as travel passes for the days of examination.
The NEET exams are scheduled for May 5 and 6, 2019.

 

 

