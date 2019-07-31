Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medical colleges

July 31, 2019 | Agencies

The administrative control of District Hospitals, Public Health Centres (PHCs) have been transferred to five new Medical colleges to facilitate the first MBBS batch at these institutions from August 2019.

An official on Wednesday said that the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday night, accorded sanction to the transfer of administrative control of District Hospitals (Associated Hospitals) of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri along with their assets to the five new Government Medical Colleges in these districts.

He said the SAC further approved transfer of administrative control of PHC Sagam and PHC Mattan to GMC Anantnag, PHC Kalantra and PHC Bagh-i-Islam to GMC Baramulla, PHC Manjakote and Urban Health Unit to GMC Rajouri, PHC Bhalla and PHC Ghat to GMC Doda and PHC Budhi and Urban Health Centre Krishna Colony to GMC Kathua.