Administration’s efficiency

The untimely snow in Kashmir on Saturday lifted the veil on administration’s preparedness to deal with the crises triggered by it. Travelers got stranded, power infrastructure was reported as broken down in several districts including Srinagar as transmission lines had got snapped, water-logging and inundated roads caused inconvenience to the people and even traffic was affected on Saturday. The all-weather road didn’t remain so and many areas remained cut off due to snowfall. Interestingly, the administration earlier revealed reestablishment of Winter Secretariat at Srinagar which was to function from November 1. On Sunday, the administration was kick-started after Governor SP Malik ordered restoration of essential services. Official spokesperson said “the Advisors and the Chief Secretary have been asked to get regular updates on restoration of essential services from the concerned so that the people don’t face any inconvenience.” Commissioner Secretary PDD informed the Governor that by Sunday evening electricity will be restored in 90% of the affected areas. Besides calling for restoration or road connectivity, the governor also asked the education department and PHE to make arrangements and see to it that people do not suffer due to inclement weather conditions. Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, said that no laxity of officials will be tolerated. The Advisor said that addressing public grievances is high on the agenda of the Government and directed the officers to speed up the restoration work of power supply, clearance of roads, dewatering of inundated areas besides ensuring availability of medicos, paramedics and medicines in Government run hospitals. Though the response is warranted, what the government often misses is the time frame. In a region where snow in winter is normal, the administration must be prepared beforehand to deal with crises some of which were observed in the last couple of days. Road clearance teams ought to be in a ready-to-act mode before Darbar moves to Jammu. Same should be the state of preparedness for PHE, municipalities, education department, health department, food and civil supplies department. Lack of facilities at Srinagar airport also resulted in cancellation/non operation of flights during the wet weather. Concerted efforts need to be made to improve government’s response to calamities or routine snowfall. Government was caught napping in the floods in 2014 which resulted in massive losses. The state has failed many times to act on time in the wake of disasters and now even during seasonal changes. Whether we will see an efficient administration in future that is ever ready to serve people, only time will tell.