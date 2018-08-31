Administration to act tough against encroachers: Advisor Ganai

Calls on people to report incidents of encroachment of public assets
Srinagar, August 30:
Expressing his dismay over the growing trend of encroachments, the Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today said society needs to extend its support to the Government in putting an immediate halt to the menace.
The Advisor (G) expressed these views during the weekly public durbar held here at Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, where more than 40 public delegations and individuals apprised him with the problems faced by them.
Responding to a complaint submitted by the deputation from Seer, Hamdan Anantnag regarding encroachment of Khuls in their area, the Advisor said the administration expresses its concern and “regret” about the tendency of a few, who for their petty gains encroach upon such public assets which have been created at a greater cost for the service and welfare of the people.
Ganai said it is important that this trend is stopped immediately. He said for this, society needs to come forward and offer their support to Government by reporting such instances on their onset. He added people should also volunteer to remove such encroachments on public assets as the laxity by responsible citizens will only result in shrinking of our own natural resources.
Warning the culprits to remove the encroachments themselves or face the action, the Advisor said the authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the encroachers if they fail to abide by the law.
The Advisor Ganai directed the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Anantnag to immediately start a drive for the removal of encroachment on irrigation khuls.
The deputation also highlighted various developmental issues including macadamization of roads, especially Seer-Brah road, and water supply.
Another deputation from parents of BSc Nursing students, South Campus Anantnag of Kashmir University (KU) complained about the exuberant fee that they said the University is charging their wards.
They informed the Advisor that the KU authorities have suggested that would not be able to do so unless State Government provides them financial assistance in this regard, informed the deputation.
The Advisor taking serious note of the suggestions given by KU decided that he will take up the matter with the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University.
Another deputation of unemployed engineers from Poonch complained against the implementation of MGNEGRGA in the district.
The deputation alleged that the unemployed youth of the Poonch district are being neglected by Rural Development Department, which according to them is providing all the benefits to the unqualified and ineligible people through back door entries, while as the qualified are being barred from getting their due.
Taking immediate cognizance of the allegations, the Advisor ordered an enquiry by the DG Rural Development Department Jammu, along with the directions to enquire and submit a representation within two weeks.
The deputation of Intizamia Committee Tantarypora, Rambirgarh, tehsil Shaltang, Srinagar also called upon the Advisor demanding improvement and macadamization of the four km long link road in their village.
The Advisor after giving them a patient hearing directed Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir to take necessary steps for the implementation and macadamization of the road.
In their meeting with the Advisor Ganai, the deputation from Tarzuwa, Sopore complained about the “mismanagement” of R&B Division Sopore and alleged that the concerned in the office were not paying heed to the road connectivity problem of the villages of Tarzuwa, Amberpora, Alibagh and Haigam.
They complained against local revenue authority, who according to them was "dilly-dallying" demarcation of land for construction of the road.
The Advisor after listening to them keenly directed CE R&B Kashmir and DC Baramulla to enquire in the matter and submit the report within two weeks.
A delegation from Falah-e-Behbood Committee, Kursoo Rajbagh and Padshahi Bagh in their meeting with the Advisor raised the drainage system issue the people in the area are facing.
The delegation apprised that around two thousand families are suffering due to the poor drainage system in the area. The Advisor was informed that public faces lot of inconveniences during rainy season as for the non-availability of drainage system water flows on the roads, which makes the life of pedestrians difficult.
Besides, the Advisor also had a meeting with Tourist Taxi Stand Hazaratbal delegation who were demanding space for establishing their own separate yard in the area.
The delegation from All J&K Unemployed Tourism Professionals Association and the deputation from Causal Labour Association (Agriculture Department) also met the Advisor.
Many other delegations called on the Advisor who assured them all possible support.