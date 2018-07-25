Administration ignoring villages in Bishnah: Bhardwaj

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Senior Congress leader Mohinder Kumar Bhardwaj on Tuesday alleged that the villages in Tehsil Bishnah were being ignored by the administration.
In a statement, he said that the admins attitude was leading to “severe hardships being faced by the people”.
“The villages in both the Tehsils of Bishnah and Arnia do not get adequate supply of electricity. An indispensable reason for the grim situation is due to the poor infrastructure of the Power Development Department. The infrastructure of the Power development Department has not been updated after the 1990s even though the population and demand for electricity has increased many folds.”
“In addition to the scheduled curtailments, there are unscheduled curtailments which are making lives of the residents miserable. The wires supplying electricity are more than 30 years old and have been joined at many places by varying out local repairs.”
He said that the Power Development Department has sanctioned a scheduled curtailment of 10 hours in both the Tehsils but “the unscheduled curtailments have extended the time well beyond 13 hours which is severely affecting students and senior citizen making their daily lives miserable”.
He further appealed to the Governor, N N Vohra to intervene and “come to the rescue of the people and issue appropriate orders for upgradation of the existing power supply system”.