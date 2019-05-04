Admin working on measures to upgrade public transport apparatus

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar district administration is working on a range of measures including enhancing the volume of public transport and regulating its operation in the district.

This was informed in a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Srinagar held here Friday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

It was said that various measures are being taken to redress and enhance the public transport in the district which include replacing the old buses with the new ones. Besides, the administration is also working on to introduce electric busses with special provisions made for female passengers.

The meeting was informed that the district administration is also working on establishing more bus stands at different location in the district for the convenience of commuters.

The DC who is also the chairman of the RTA Srinagar said that a comprehensive traffic plan is being formulated which aims at providing improved and convenient public transport system and streamlining the overall traffic situation in the district.

RTO Kashmir, SSP Traffic City and Joint Director Planning were present in the meeting.