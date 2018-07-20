Admin wakes up, cleans Naranag

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, July 19:
Taking strong notice of Rising Kashmir news item regarding the bad condition of tourist resort Naranag in Ganderbal district, the district administration swung into action and launched a cleanliness drive to maintain the beauty of the meadow.
A few days back this newspaper reported that tourist resort Naranag in Ganderbal district is craving for government attention, as heaps of garbage is being dumped in the meadow, by the tourists and visitors with no one to look after.
Soon after the report, the cleanliness drive was conducted by a team of the forest department, forest protection force, students, and local communities including a local NGO Wildlife conservation fund.
Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ganderbal, Piyush Singla said that after taken a strong notice about the presence of garbage at the tourist resort, cleanliness drive was very important. "Naranag is an important tourist destination. We also have an archaeological site there, which has a historical importance," he said.
He said that the another drive would be, involving the forest, rural and revenue departments to maintain the pristine beauty.
He requested the visitors including tourists to use the dustbins for throwing waste. “We had put in place some dustbins but we are putting in place more dustbins now. So, all the visitors should use them instead of degrading the eco fragile ecosystem."
Irfan Ahmad Shah, Conservator of Forests, said that after launching massive cleanliness drive, department has restored the beauty of tourist resort Naranag." Naranag is 95 per cent clean now. It was a collaborative cleanliness drive. We have cleaned the streams and other areas of the place, “he said.
He said the department has taken the concerned DCs and SDM on board to intervene and sensitize the people and tourists about the eco-fragile areas." People and tourists should not spoil the Eco fragile areas. Otherwise, it will affect the local economy, tourism and forest departments also," said Shah.
Meanwhile, the people and visitors have heaved a sigh of relief and expressed their gratitude to Rising Kashmir for highlighting the environmental issues." We are very thankful to the Rising Kashmir for highlighting the issue. Today, Naranag is clean now," said Asif Ahmad, a visitor.