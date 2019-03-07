Admin to plant 2 lakh saplings under green Srinagar initiative

March 07, 2019 |

Under an ambitious participatory plantation initiative, more than 2 lakh saplings would be planted across Srinagar city during current year by reaching out to every household. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir will launch this “Green Srinagar” initiative of District Administration, Srinagar soon.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar finalized arrangements in a meeting attended by Joint Director Planning, DFO Social Forestry, SFO Urban Forestry, DFO Soil Conservation, District Floriculture Officer, and officers from SMC and other departments.

Srinagar Smart City project in collaboration with Departments of Floriculture, Forests, Social Forestry, Soil Conservation, Education and Municipal Corporation will initiate the greening project for plantation at institutional areas, Government educational establishments, offices, public parks, along roads and particularly at household level.

As per the finalized scheme of green Srinagar, 50,000 chinar saplings will be planted in institutional areas, avenues and will be provided to individual households. Plants exposed to public or vehicular movements will be provided tree-guards. Similarly, Forest Department will plant 10,000 saplings and 83,000 saplings will be planted by Social Forestry Department. Soil Conservation and Social Forestry departments have drawn a comprehensive plantation plan for different eco-sensitive and fragile areas apart from city fringes. Joint Director Planning has been assigned the responsibility of overall coordination while DFO Urban Forestry will be Nodal Officer for implementation of scheme. A Mobile App will be launched next week where people can register for delivery and plantation of saplings.

The Departments have appealed stakeholders including institutional partners and general public for greater participation to register their demand with the Nodal Officers or on online portal. Departments will provide end to end assistance to households for plantation.

Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City / Deputy Commissioner will monitor the progress on weekly basis after launch later this month. A helpline is being established for public outreach and delivery of saplings.