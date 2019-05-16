Admin to launch major crackdown against poppy cultivators in Pulwama

May 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A major crackdown would be launched against major poppy crop cultivators in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in next couple of weeks, official documents revealed.

An order under number DM/PA/19/264-85 was issued today in which Deputy commissioner Pulwama, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah has instructed all executive magistrates and Station House Officers of police in Pulwama district to take immediate action by way of arrests against such persons, who have been found cultivating poppy on their land or common land.

DC has directed all Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars of the district to submit Asami wise details of cultivators along with quantum of land under poppy cultivation within a week of the order without fail.

The order warns penal action under section 188 of Ranbir Penal code Svt 1989 for any dereliction of the directions.

The decision came after authorities noticed that some unscrupulous elements in Pulwama are engaged in illegal cultivation of poppy plants on proprietary and common land.

Poppy cultivation is an offence under section 18 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and many unscrupulous elements use it to make fukki, opium and other narcotic substances.