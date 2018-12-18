Admin to hold hearing to resolve service-related grievances of employees

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Press Trust of India

Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to resolve the service-related grievances of its employees through a new committee which will hold its first hearing on Wednesday, officials said.

The new Service Grievance Committee (SGC), set up by the administration to resolve the issues of its workers, will conduct its maiden hearing on December 19 at the Convention Centre here, they said Tuesday.

The SGC will be headed by Adviser to the Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, they added. The committee comprises Principal Secretary to the Governor, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary (Planning, Development, Monitoring & Grievances) Rohit Kansal and Commissioner Secretary (General Administrating Department) Hilal Ahmed.

Government employees can register their grievances with the committee at the venue from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on the scheduled date, officials said.

 

