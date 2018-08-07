Admin to carry out Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment study in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
A Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment study will be carried out across Jammu and Kashmir, an official said
He said that Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma chaired a meeting to assess preparedness of departments for Multi Hazard Risk Assessment in the state on Monday in this regard.
The official said that the meeting was attended by Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali, Director Health Jammu Dr. Gurjeet Singh, Director ERA A. M Shabnam, CEO JTFRP Vinod Sharma, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu Dr R S Sharma, SSP PRC Jammu Kulbir Singh, Team leader RMSI Pushpendra Johari, Deputy Director Fire Ramesh Raina, Director DMC Jammu University, and others.
On the occasion, the official, Team leader RMSI Pushpendra Johari presented a detailed presentation on Multi Hazard Risk Assessment for the state of J&K. He informed that the objective of assessment is to study the physical infrastructure, social and economic vulnerability of the state to all the major hazards including earthquake, flood, flash flood, avalanche, drought and setting up web-based Disaster Risk Database (DRDB) which will help disaster risk reduction.
It was said informed setting up of an Integrated Operational Forecasting System (IOFS) for hydro- meteorological hazards Flood, Flash Flood, Avalanche, Drought has been proposed to provide real time forecast and warning.
The meeting was informed that the risk assessment of the state shall be conducted by RMSI at state, district, and tehsil level which will help the planners in taking appropriate mitigation measures for reducing the risks. The RMSI will also be providing integrated operational early warning forecasting system that will be connected to emergency operation services for forecast.
After assessment of physical infrastructure, social and economic vulnerability of the state, they will prepare a hazards zone maps so as to identify the vulnerable areas.
Earlier, the CEO Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (World Bank Aided) Vinod Sharma welcomed the participants and gave a brief detail about the 1500 cr projects and WBP details about Rs 18.90 cr Multi Hazard Risk Assessment studies.
The Div Com directed all the concerned departments to appoint nodal officers for conducting the study with RMSI and disaster management department. The div com asked the concerned to make proper study and ensure the accuracy of data. He also gave directions to all departments to share the data required for conducting study in a scientific manner.