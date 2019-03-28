Admin seizes stocks after expired surgical items provided to patient at JLNM hospital

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Srinagar administration Wednesday seized the stocks of surgical items and medicines at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial hospital at Rainawari here after receiving a complaint of expired surgical items provided to a patient there.

The administration took action within one hour of receiving the complaint this morning and seized stocks of medical supplies to the hospital after undertaking initial investigations into the matter.

A committee was constituted to investigate the matter and fix responsibilities. It comprises officers from cross section of departments to ensure though and fair investigations.

The action was taken on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and the investigations are being undertaken under the supervision of ADC Srinagar KK Sidha and SDM East Sundeep Singh.

The administration said thorough investigations into the matter will be undertaken and those responsible for this serious dereliction will be strictly acted against.

It said the investigations will also include taking the matter up with the Medical Supplies Corporation adding that the investigations will look into how the expired items became a part of the hospital stocks of medical supplies.