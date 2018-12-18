Admin Secys, Div Coms, DCs asked to submit tour note of each visit outside State

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
As per the government orders Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner shall continue to seek permission approval of the Chief Secretary before leaving their headquarters for visit outside the state.
As per the GAD orders, issued by Commissioner Secretary to the government Hilal Ahmad, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner shall submit tour note of each visit or tour outside the state for the perusal of the Chief Secretary.
“HoDs/divisional level officers working in the field shall obtain prior permission from the administrative department before undertaking the visit to outside the state and under intimation to the divisional commissioner concerned,” the order reads.
The order said that if an HoD/divisional level officers visit any part of the state in connection with official work, “he/she shall seek prior permission of divisional commissioner concerned.”
“Intimation in this regard will also be made to the administrative department.”
Similarly, a district level officer visiting any part of the state would be required to obtain prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned under intimation to the HoD concerned, the order reads.
“Each HoD/officer shall submit a tour note of the visit undertaken within and outside the state to the Administrative Secretary on a monthly basis,” the order said.