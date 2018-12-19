About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Admin ropes in corporate houses for assistance to sportspersons, others

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 18:

 In a first of its kind outreach initiative, the Srinagar district administration has roped in corporate houses operating in the state for providing assistance to encourage potential youth in sports and other activities.
The administration Tuesday roped in HDFC Bank Limited as part of the initiative with later providing 43 synthetic mats for the GINDUN Stadium at Raj Bagh here. This was the long-standing demand of some 300 students practicing and training in Taekwondo there.
The mats were handed over by Additional Deputy Commissioner KK Sidha. Vice President HDFC Bank Limited Iftikhar Ahmad was also present on the occasion.
This is the third such initiative of the district administration. Earlier, with the support of M/S Idea Cellular Limited, assistance was provided to the Association of Deaf and Dumb for organizing their cultural events at Tagore Hall, to boost the morale of the physically challenged youth. Similarly, gas heaters were provided to Abhenanda Home, school for deaf, blind and mute children, wherefrom ten students are also being sponsored for skiing course at Gulmarg.

 

