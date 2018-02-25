Admin retrieves Govt land in anti-encroachment drive

Anti-encroachment drive to continue until all encroached State land in the district is retrieved: DC
Anti-encroachment drive to continue until all encroached State land in the district is retrieved: DC
Srinagar:
Continuing its anti-encroachment drive against illegal land grabbers in the district, the Srinagar district administration Saturday retrieved State land from illegal occupation by land grabbers at Panzinara and Batamaloo here.
The drive, during which 1.2 kanals at Sir Syed Abad Batamaloo and 15 marlas at Panzinara Shalteng were retrieved from illegal encroachers, was conducted by enforcement wings of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Revenue Department under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah. It was undertaken in response to public complaints registered with the DC Office.
SP East, SDM East, Tehsildar Central and other officials from Revenue Department and SMC were part of the enforcement wings undertaking the anti-encroachment drive.
Speaking about it, the Deputy Commissioner said anti-encroachment drives will be undertaken in all areas of the district to retrieve all State and kahcharie lands encroached in the district. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with firmly as per the law.
Dr. Shah also urged the general public to bring into the notice of Revenue officers or the DC Office any instances or attempts of encroachment on the State or Common land in the district.
0 Comment(s)