About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Admin removes illegal structures in Khushalsar

Published at December 27, 2018 02:01 AM 0Comment(s)393views


Srinagar, Dec 26:

 The Srinagar district administration Wednesday demolished illegal structures erected on state land forming part of the area of the Khushalsar water body.
Tehsildar Eidgah GA Khan supervised the demolition of illegal structures which included a residential house, two tin-sheds and a plinth.
The administration while warning against it said illegal encroachments among other such violations made on the State land anywhere in the district will be dealt with sternly under relevant sections of the law.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top