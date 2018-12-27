Admin removes illegal structures in Khushalsar

Srinagar, Dec 26:
The Srinagar district administration Wednesday demolished illegal structures erected on state land forming part of the area of the Khushalsar water body.
Tehsildar Eidgah GA Khan supervised the demolition of illegal structures which included a residential house, two tin-sheds and a plinth.
The administration while warning against it said illegal encroachments among other such violations made on the State land anywhere in the district will be dealt with sternly under relevant sections of the law.