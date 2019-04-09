Admin orders closure of edu institutions in Kupwara on April 10

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The district administration Kupwara has ordered closure of all government and private educational institutions in the frontier district on April 10.

"In view of dispatch of polling and security staff and domination of areas by security forces in the district for poll day i.e 11/04/2019, it is hereby ordered that the class work in all the government educational institutions including Degree Colleges in the district will remain suspended on 10/04/2019," an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara said.

All the concerned Principals/ Headmasters of all the institutions have been directed ensure the presence of their class IV staff in their respective institutions on 10 & 11 April 2019, so as to facilitate the polling staff, the order added. (GNS)

