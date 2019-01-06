Admin must mitigate problems of people during winter: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday sought proactive response of the administration to the problems confronted by people in wake of the recent snowfall.
In a statement issued from party headquarters Nawa-e- Subha, Srinagar Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said that he has been receiving complaints from many areas in the valley which are still without electricity, water. Besides interior routes in many rural as well as urban areas continue to remain cut.
“It is imperative for the administration to mitigate the mounting woes of the people that have risen post snowfall,” he said adding that the administration should rush its ground staff to the areas facing many exigencies post snow fall.
Among others North Zone President Muhammad Akbar Lone, District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, Syed Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Kabir Pathan, Ghulam Nabi Bhat Adigami, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, Haji Abdul Ahad Dar were also present. The leaders impressed upon administration to ensure speedy clearance of snow from all roads in the valley and expedite restoration of essential services at an earliest especially electricity and water. Party General Secretary urged all the District Presidents and other party functionaries to remain in touch with the people in their respective areas and lend a helping hand in mitigating their problems.