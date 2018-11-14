About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Admin issues avalanche warning

Published at November 14, 2018 12:49 AM 0Comment(s)360views


Admin issues avalanche warning

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 13:

 Authorities Tuesday issued a low-danger avalanche warning for seven districts after fresh snowfall in the higher areas, an official spokesman said.
He said a low-danger avalanche warning was issued for 24 hours in avalanche-prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in view of fresh snowfall.
People of these areas have been asked not to go in the avalanche-prone areas, the official said.
Most of the higher reaches of the Valley have been witnessing snowfall or rain since Monday, forcing closure of many roads, including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal road, which connects the valley to Poonch-Rajouri region in Jammu division of the state.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top