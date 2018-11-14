Admin issues avalanche warning

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
Authorities Tuesday issued a low-danger avalanche warning for seven districts after fresh snowfall in the higher areas, an official spokesman said.
He said a low-danger avalanche warning was issued for 24 hours in avalanche-prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in view of fresh snowfall.
People of these areas have been asked not to go in the avalanche-prone areas, the official said.
Most of the higher reaches of the Valley have been witnessing snowfall or rain since Monday, forcing closure of many roads, including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal road, which connects the valley to Poonch-Rajouri region in Jammu division of the state.