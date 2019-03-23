Admin helping a political party: PDP

March 23, 2019 | YawarHussain

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday alleged that the State administration was hand-in-glove with a certain political party to aid them in the upcoming LokSabhapolls.

Addressing a news conference here, PDP General Secretary GhulamNabi Lone (Hanjura) said the Government o India and Election Commission of India’s claim that the elections in the State would be fair and free was a “hoax” as several government employees were openly campaigning for a political party.

Lone said he had already written to the ECI a fortnight back but received no response.

“How can this election be fair when the administration is helping a certain party,” the he said.

Lone said in Charar-i-Sharief, his home constituency, power transformers, electricity poles, and wires were being given away by the administration at the insistence of a political leader.

However, Lone didnot name any person or any political party.

He said he also has video-graphic and photographic proof, which he has submitted to ECIto prove that several government employees were recently addressing a workers convention of a political party.

“I have submitted proof to the District Election Officer Budgam also but nothing has been done so far,” Lone alleged.

He said under the T&D scheme, PDP-BJP government had already sanctioned electricity poles and wires for every village but now the equipment was being given to people in villages where a leader of a political party was scheduled to visit.

“They are wooing people by giving them electric poles and wires and the administration is openly helping them,” he said.

PDP Vice President Abdul RehmanVeeri appealed for restoration of the security for the political leaders and workers who had been deprived of it recently by the government.

“If the government wants good participation of people then security cover should be provided to the leaders and workers keeping in view the prevailing situation in the Valley,” the PDP Vice President said. “The political workers are more active only during the election time.”

He said by relinquishing security of various political leaders and workers, the government has made them vulnerable and in the current atmosphere the removal of security would affect the whole election process.

Accusing ECI of deliberately jeopardizing the participation of people, Veeri said they were assured by the ECI team that the polling booths would be set up in almost every village which, however, had now been changed.

“As per our information, ECI has clubbed 10-15 booths together. Now 7-8 villages will have their booths in a single village which would be 5 km away. How will a voter travel so far in the current situation,” he said.

Veerisaid ECI had assured them that the 2014 polling booths would be retained, which as per the party,was also not convenient for the voters.

“In 2014 elections, polling booths were 2 km away in many villages and we wanted them reallocated but instead of doing that they have moved polling booths further away,”Veeri said. “The clubbing of booths will lead to less participation of the people in elections.”

He said the party appeals to ECI to reallocate booths in every village so that people could easily participate in the election process.

Veerisaid during elections, the booths administration works for the convenience of the voter but this time around the election is about the convenience of the administration.

“The participation in the elections will be minimal as the voters in the Valley fear about going out even in their own villages,” he said.