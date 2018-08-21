Admin has turned Sgr city into flea market: KCCI

Asks Govt to provide alternate space to vendors to ease traffic, public movement
Asks Govt to provide alternate space to vendors to ease traffic, public movement
Rising Kashmir News
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Monday took a strong exception mushroom growth of footpath vendors at commercial areas in Srinagar.
In a statement, KCCI President Javid Ahmad Tenga said that on the eve of Eid Festival, the administration had literally turned the Central Business District into a flea market which has caused crippling losses to the genuine business establishments of the area.
Tenga said that customers travelling towards the Central Business District had to undergo a harrowing experience as they are stuck in traffic jams as parking areas and footpaths are occupied by street vendors.
Tenga said that if administration was so interested in setting up the flea market, some vacant plot of land should have had been identified for this purpose instead of causing inconvenience to the whole population.
The KCCI President appealed to Governor to initiate an enquiry as to which authority had allowed such a transgression to take place and why alternate sites are not arranged.
“Why the enforcement agencies like Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police or the District Police are turning a blind eye to this large scale encroachment of the Central Business District,” questioned KCCI.