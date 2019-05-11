Admin forms panels to probe 'irregularities' in govt depts

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To probe into complaints of irregularities in appointments and awarding of contracts at various departments from 2010-18, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted fact-finding committees, an official spokesman said here on Saturday.

The decision was taken by the administration late Friday night. The each committee would be headed by a senior officer and submit its report by June 14, the spokesman added.

"The fact-finding committees will look into allegations of irregularities in the appointments to the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Skill Development Department besides awarding of dredging contracts and the lack of progress in the implementation of the State Wide Area Network (SWAN) project," the spokesman said.

Giving details, the spokesman said the committee for the J-K Sports Council and the Department of Youth Services would be headed by the Principal Secretary (Home) and include the Secretary, Youth Services and Sports.

He said the fact-finding committee constituted to examine allegations of fraudulent appointments in the Skill Development Department and any autonomous body /corporation/organisation under it would identify those responsible for such appointments and would be chaired by the Commissioner/Secretary (Forests) besides including the Secretary, Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department (DMRRR); and the Secretary, Technical Education.

"The fact-finding panel to examine irregularities in the awarding/implementation of dredging contracts for the Jhelum river and elsewhere by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and by Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) will be chaired by the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, and include the Commissioner /Secretary (Revenue); and the Commissioner/ Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department / Irrigation and Flood Control Department," he said.

Another fact-finding committee would examine irregularities in the awarding and implementation of the macadamization contracts. It would be chaired by the Principal Secretary (Finance) and include the Principal Secretary (Planning) and the Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation, the spokesman said.

He said the last fact-finding committee would look into the reasons for the delay in the implementation of SWAN Project by the IT Department. The committee will be chaired by the Principal Secretary (Transport) and include the Principal Secretary (Industries) and the Secretary (Higher Education).