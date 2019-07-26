Admin forms committees to review work on Katra-Banihal railway line

July 26, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has formed two district level committees to review the work on construction of Katra-Banihal section of the prestigious rail project that will connect the Valley to the rest of the country, officials said Thursday.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of following committees to review the progress of work on construction of Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link," an order issued by the General Administration Department reads.

The administration has formed two committees -- one each for Ramban and Reasi districts -- with respective deputy commissioners of the districts functioning as the chairmen.

The other members of the committee for Ramban include SSP of the district, additional deputy commissioner, chief engineer Northern Railway, SDM Gool and chief general manager IRCON.

For the committee for Reasi, the members include SSP of the district, additional deputy commissioner, deputy chief engineer Northern Railway and deputy chief engineer KRCL, reads the order.

The committees shall be responsible for the resolution of all pending issues which obstruct the work progress on the Katra-Banihal section, it said.

They shall also review the progress of work and discuss or resolve any issues that may obstruct progress of work, as per the order.

The committees, it said, have been asked to meet once every week and ensure that there is no stoppage of work on the Katra-Banihal railway line.