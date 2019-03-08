About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Admin focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls: Advisor Vijay Kumar

The security situation in most of Jammu and Kashmir is stable, but the administration is focusing on "fragile" parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls whenever they are announced, advisor to the governor, K Vijay Kumar, said Friday.

"Security scenario is stable in most situations, but fragile in certain parts, which has been the case with J-K for some time. We are focusing on all these areas both the stable areas to keep it as stable as possible (and) where there is fragility, to have our combined action of all the multiple security forces.

 "We are at it to make it as easy and smooth and facilitate the common man to come for voting as and when the process is announced. That is our aim and we are hoping for that," Kumar, in-charge of the Home Department, said.

The advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the first DNA profiling laboratory in the state set up by the J&K Police at Bemina on the outskirts of the city here.

 

