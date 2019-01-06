Admin ensures uninterrupted services in Sgr after snowfall

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 05:
Prompt action by the district administration following heavy overnight snowfall here has resulted in a quick restoration of services in the affected areas of the Srinagar district.
The official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah closely monitoring the response mechanism put in place in the district to ensure that the affected services are restored at the earliest.
The administration has cleared snow and water-logging accumulated overnight from all major roads and lanes and restored power and water supplies to all affected areas of the city.
The spokesperson said that special reinforcements have been deployed on roads leading to hospitals, main markets and receiving stations of different departments.
Pertinently, the DC had a day before yesterday chaired an emergency meeting of senior officers of all line departments and later took a firsthand appraisal of efforts on the ground during a late-evening inspection of the city.
The departments were asked to be proactive and ensure that there were no interruptions in essential services due to the inclement weather situation in the district.
Dr Shah has directed for continued efforts and close coordination between all the line departments till the inclement weather prevails.
He said the administration is well-prepared to deal with challenges of the prevailing weather situation in the district. He said the general public can report their problems and concerns at helpline numbers 7051112345 and 9419042342.