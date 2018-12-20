Admin engage in ‘blame game’ as Bandipora people await installation of dialysis machine

M T RasoolBandipora:
People in north Kashmir’s district Bandipora on Wednesday accused hospital administration of engaging into “blame game”—after failing to install much awaited dialysis machine at the sub-district hospital.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that a month after releasing funds for installation of dialysis machine and Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope in sub-district hospital the administration has failed to install the machine after a local Block Medical Officer (BMO) refused to implement orders for unknown reasons.
The Chief Medical Officer following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, has forwarded the communication hospital administration for the installation of Machinery.
Government during the month of November released funds worth 32 Lacs for the installation of Dialysis Unit and Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope for SDH Bandipora but the concerned BMO has refused to implement though Chief Medical Officer has send repeated intimations to BMO seeking requisition report for the installation of machinery.
“I have completed all formalities following the orders, but BMO is not cooperating,” Dr Bilquees CMO Bandipora told Rising Kashmir. While expressing helplessness, she said her office has failed to understand why BMO is refusing when there is dire need of dialysis machine in view of suffering patients.
District Development Commissioner Bandipora vide his two separate orders No: 1430 DDC of 2018 Dated 20-11-2018 and 581DDC of 2018 accorded the administrative approval for the execution Dialysis Unit and Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope for SDH Bandipora under CDF grants of MLC Nayeem Akther.
Out of 32 Lacs funds worth Rs 20 Lacs were released for the installation of dialysis unit and 12 Lacs for the Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope.
Pertinently there are nearly two dozen Dialysis patients registered in Bandipora Hospital who are being forced to visit Srinagar hospital in absence of the facility but the concerned BMO according official wasn’t allowing the installation of the machinery for the reason best known to him.
BMO Bandipora, Dr Sayed-U-Rehman said that they don’t have sufficient space to install the machinery. “Won’t allow CMO to misuse funds in this situation,” he claimed. BMO said that they haven’t install a dialysis machine received earlier how can they install other.
However hospital insiders denied BMO’s claims saying that he is unnecessarily playing in the hands of some local politicians who don’t want to develop hospital.
“We have proper space and availability of technicians in the hospital who can handle machinery but BMO is dragging politics in the issue,” they said. “What is the problem in installing the dialysis machine when there is space as well as technicians. BMO is making lame excuses to make his political bosses happy,” they said. According to officials there are many trained technicians available in the hospital besides having appropriate space however BMO's high-handedness and trickery has not put officers in surprise but have enraged civil society questioning who will install the machinery aimed official trickery and mockery.
“Hundreds of the poor patients have to travel to Srinagar to get the dialysis of their patients done which is draining them economically, physically and emotionally,” said Tahir Hussain, local and member of civil society group, “The district administration and health department Bandipora should take immediate steps to purchase the dialysis machine as the funds are already at their disposal and provide space to accommodate” Hussain who is attending a dialysis patient said that if administration fail to install machinery they we will come on the roads for the sake of poor patients.
Civil society Members appealed Governor and District Development Commissioner to intervene into the matter so that machinery can be installed in the hospital to benefit poor patients. Meanwhile CMO Bandipora, Dr Bilques assured that her office will press for the installation keeping the need of patients in view.