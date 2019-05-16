Admin continues market checking in Bandipora; realizes Rs 15000 as fine

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint market checking squads of various departments continued their market checking of various markets in the district on Wednesday and realized a fine of around Rs 15,000 from erring shopkeepers under different Acts.

During the inspection joint teams of Legal Metrology, Urban Local Bodies, Food Safety, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and revenue lead by Assistant Controller Legal Metrology inspected various markets in Bandipora including Gousia Market, Khadim Market, Nowpora, Neberpora, Gulshan Chowk and Jamia Jadeed, Kaloosa, Watrina, Aloosa, Madder, Arin, Konan and Ajas conducted surprise check of various shops including vegetable and fruit selling outlets, meat sellers, restaurants, drug stores, road side vendors and general stores and realized fine of Rs 15,000 from the erring shopkeepers for overcharging and for violating Legal Metrology Laws and government approved rate list.

The department of legal metrology also registered eight cases against the shopkeepers for violating different rules besides collecting fine from them.

On the occasion, officers stressed on the traders to follow the rules in letter and spirit and also asked the vendors selling dates and other fresh fruits to follow the packaged commodity rules and other legal metrology laws in letter and spirit.

