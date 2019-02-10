About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Admin constitutes market-checking squads to prevent overpricing of commodities

Published at February 10, 2019

Profiteers, black-marketers will be strictly dealt with: DC Srinagar


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 09:

 In the wake of closure of the National Highway following snowfall, the Srinagar administration has constituted special squads for market checking in order to prevent profiteering and black marketing by business establishments operating in the district.
The special squads comprise officials from Revenue, FCSCA, Legal Metrology and Police departments. The concerned Tehsildars will head the squads and will ensure no such violations take place within their respective areas of jurisdiction and strict action under law against the violators.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, said market checking squads inspected markets across the district Saturday. He said market checking will continue as long as the National Highway remains closed so as to prevent profiteering and black-marketing practices.
He warned all business establishments against overpricing of commodities and appealed the general public to report instances thereof at DC Office helpline 7051112345.

 

