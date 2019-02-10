Admin constitutes market-checking squads to prevent overpricing of commodities

Profiteers, black-marketers will be strictly dealt with: DC Srinagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 09:
In the wake of closure of the National Highway following snowfall, the Srinagar administration has constituted special squads for market checking in order to prevent profiteering and black marketing by business establishments operating in the district.
The special squads comprise officials from Revenue, FCSCA, Legal Metrology and Police departments. The concerned Tehsildars will head the squads and will ensure no such violations take place within their respective areas of jurisdiction and strict action under law against the violators.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, said market checking squads inspected markets across the district Saturday. He said market checking will continue as long as the National Highway remains closed so as to prevent profiteering and black-marketing practices.
He warned all business establishments against overpricing of commodities and appealed the general public to report instances thereof at DC Office helpline 7051112345.