Admin Committed to empower youth, strengthen PRIs: Advisor Baseer

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Reiterating administration’s commitment towards empowering youth for peaceful and prosperous society, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today observed that youth has a pivotal role to play in achieving the objective of socio-economic transformation.

“The present dispensation under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor is keen towards resolving the issues that our youth are largely facing”, he maintained.

Advisor was speaking at a mega function organized in village Seerjagir of Sopore area in connection with the Day 2 of 3rd phase of ambitious 'Back to Village' programme.

Highlighting the objectives of B2V, the Advisor said that such an initiative provides an appropriate platform to evaluate government schemes and programmes. He maintained that bridging gaps between people and administration has been our top most priority adding that various reach out programmes are being conducted in order to take governance at the peoples’ door-steps.

Advisor maintained that empowering PRIs through financial devolution and proper decentralization has been top most priority of the administration. He also termed public participation in decision making as an essential component to percolate the fruits of development at the grass root level.

Meanwhile, the Advisor inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 24.26 lakh in Sangrama block that were completed under 14th FCA, MGNREGA and other flagship programmes.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo presented a brief developmental profile of the district besides presenting the achievements recorded in various sectors during the previous phases of B2V. He also highlighted the outcome of the recently concluded Jan Abhiyan campaign.

Dr Itoo informed that government has released Rs 10 lakh to every panchayat halqa in which Rs 20,000 has been utilized on purchasing sports items as a move to promote sports culture among our youth. He also raised some issues hampering the development process and sought intervention of the Advisor in resolving these in a time bound manner.

Earlier, the Advisor inspected the stalls put up by several departments viz Horticulture, Agriculture, education etc displaying their programmes and services.

Advisor distributed several equipments, kits and certificates among the beneficiaries sponsored by Horticulture, Agriculture, Education, Revenue, Youth Services and Sports departments. He also distributed cheques worth Rs 1.25 crore crore lakh as financial assistance among 1470 registered labour beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, various deputations including PRI representatives, civil society members highlighted their issues and demands meant for overall development of the area and sought Advisor's personal intervention for resolving them in a stipulated timeframe.

The Advisor assured that all genuine demands and grievances shall be fulfilled as early as possible. He announced that steps shall be taken up to augment drinking water supply keeping in view the persistent demand of the locals. He also said that a public park shall be established in the village and initiatives shall be taken to develop sports infras in the area.

Earlier, Advisor paid obeisance at the local Ziyarat wherein he prayed for peace, progress and prosperity for the society.

Visiting Officer to Seerjagir village Ashiq Hussain lilly, SSP Sopore, heads of various departments, district officers besides a huge gathering of people participated in the programme.



