Admin caught napping post snowfall in higher reaches: Sagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 14:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday censured the incumbent administration over the mismanagement of exigencies that have risen in wake of the recent snowfall in the higher reaches of the state.
Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar while castigating the incumbent administration said that the administration has again been caught napping post recent snowfall. “It is not for the first time that the administration has been caught unprepared. Prior to this, the administration wasn’t able to rise up to the expectations of people during the season’s first snowfall,” he said.
Sagar said that recent snowfall in higher reaches has yet again revealed the laidback attitude of the government in mitigating the problems, especially that have risen post precipitation in higher reaches. “The state administration ought to have maintained sufficient stocks for the winter months and an effective contingency plan to meet any eventualities,” he said.
Sagar urged the incumbent governor administration ought to take stock of the situation in far-flung areas and ensure people all effective basic amenities. “The pesky electricity supply and unsteady water supply have aggravated the people in plains as well as the upper reaches of our state. Many interior roads haven’t been cleared of snow yet and what worsens the situation is the unavailability of any support from the government. The stock situation in Kargil and other areas including Keeran, Badarwah, Kishtwar, Gurez, and Leh should be reviewed,” he said. He implored upon the Governor administration to rise up to the needs of people and ensure all basic and effective amenities to them.