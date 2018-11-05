Admin ‘buried’ under a few inches snow

Govt’s winter preparedness claims take a hit
Public delivery services collapse across Kashmir
Intermittent power cuts continue in Valley
Sgr-Jmu highway partially open
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 04:
A few inches of snowfall in autumn this year collapsed the government with restoration public utility services particularly power and transport taking a big hit.
As snowfall intensified Saturday afternoon, the government agencies connected with the delivery of essential services particularly power and transport were nowhere to be found on the ground.
Most of the roads connecting different parts of Srinagar city with the city centre Lal Chowk were completely inundated and passenger vehicles were found hurdling with each other while navigating through water-lodged roads in Srinagar city.
The movement of traffic was badly hit on the roads connecting district headquarters with Srinagar city and the students whose examination ended by 5 pm reached their homes in the late evening hours.
The examination staff was seen waiting in queues outside Bemina Board Office for dropping answer sheets and collecting question papers till 9 pm.
Most of the aggrieved teachers on conditions of anonymity said they reached homes by mid-night and called for rescheduling of examination timing, keeping in view more difficult times ahead of the winters in Kashmir.
Though the meteorological office had predicted bad weather from November 1 to November 5 almost a month ago, neither the State’s Power Development Department (PDD) nor the government agencies connected with the delivery of other public utility services were seen in a state of preparedness.
Power supply could not be restored even after 24 hours of the power breakdown and power is yet to be restored in hundreds of villages in northern, southern and central Kashmir parts.
The damages caused by snow to apple orchards are huge as snow brought the tree branches bending to ground in apple orchards in northern and southern districts of Kashmir valley.
The cries of damage assessment and compensation are growing louder after every passing hour as the legislators including former ministers have demanded immediate assessment of losses and compensation to the orchardists.
The Srinagar-Jammu highway was partially opened for traffic after remaining closed for more than 12 hours as traffic police authorities allowed one-way traffic of light vehicles only from Srinagar to Jammu.
A traffic official said that landslides triggered by rain at Digdol and Ramsu were cleared and light vehicles were allowed to move to Jammu.
“We allowed stranded vehicles particularly those carrying passengers to move toward their destinations,” he said.
The official said traffic movement would be allowed after all the stranded vehicles are cleared.
Claiming that about 1300 passengers were rescued to safer places during last 24 hours, the traffic official said, “Over 1000 civilians were provided food and shelter in Banihal by local police and civil administration while 300 people were taken to Qazigund where they were provided all required assistance.”
Meanwhile, groups of government employees working in the civil secretariat’s move offices demanded movement of traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday and relaxation in attendance of their duties at civil secretariat and other move offices in Jammu on Monday as Srinagar-Jammu highway is slippery and the movement of vehicles would be too slow.